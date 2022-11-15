Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Short Interest Update

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the October 15th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBHC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the first quarter worth $204,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 8.3% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 45,645 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. 16.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pathfinder Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $19.43. 813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pathfinder Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.73.

Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.44%.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

