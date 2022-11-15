Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on December 2nd

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Park-Ohio has a dividend payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Park-Ohio to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio Stock Performance

Shares of Park-Ohio stock opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.33 million, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park-Ohio

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park-Ohio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 619.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.