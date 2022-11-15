Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Trading Down 3.4%

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.12 and last traded at $19.38. Approximately 4,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 159,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Paragon 28 Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -44.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

In other Paragon 28 news, major shareholder Lee Rosenthal sold 61,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $1,127,298.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,217.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Lee Rosenthal sold 61,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $1,127,298.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,217.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 27,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $547,266.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,786,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,494,112.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 347,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,569,030 over the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paragon 28 by 10.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,291,000 after acquiring an additional 232,711 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 838.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 13.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 20.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 19.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 780,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 129,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.