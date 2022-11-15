Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust Invests $22.22 Million in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 201,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,219,000. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,208,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,234,622,000 after buying an additional 4,105,226 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 90.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 131.4% during the second quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 239,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after purchasing an additional 135,867 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 230.6% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $16,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

LQD traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.25. 498,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,102,396. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.41 and a fifty-two week high of $134.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.76.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.