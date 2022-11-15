Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Makes New $470,000 Investment in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Heidrick & Struggles International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,600,000 after purchasing an additional 180,830 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.81. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average is $30.14.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 23.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSII shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

