Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Up to $10.13

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.13, but opened at $10.85. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 237,888 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 10.66.

In other news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 12,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $72,750.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 91,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $527,754.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 688,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 12,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $72,750.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at $917,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 55.8% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth about $53,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

