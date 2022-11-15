Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Short Interest Update

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the October 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Up 2.7 %
Pacific Basin Shipping stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $12.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.24.
About Pacific Basin Shipping
