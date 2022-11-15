Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Short Interest Update

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the October 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Up 2.7 %

Pacific Basin Shipping stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $12.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.24.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

