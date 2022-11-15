Overbrook Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Overbrook Management Corp reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,624 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $287.25. 2,808,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,834,272. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.53 and its 200-day moving average is $293.55. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

