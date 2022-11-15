Overbrook Management Corp Lowers Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,017 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 3.7% of Overbrook Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.90.

NYSE:WMT traded up $9.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.26. 805,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,371,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

