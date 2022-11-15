Overbrook Management Corp Buys 130 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Overbrook Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,066 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.5% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5.3% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 57,802 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 34.4% in the second quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.2% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.65.

NVDA traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,041,428. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $411.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

