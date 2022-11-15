Osirium Technologies (LON:OSI) Shares Down 6.3%

Osirium Technologies PLC (LON:OSI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.68 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.75 ($0.04). 141,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 888,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

Osirium Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,173.52. The company has a market capitalization of £1.73 million and a PE ratio of -0.34.

About Osirium Technologies

Osirium Technologies PLC develops and sells cyber security software products in the United Kingdom. The company's products include Privileged Access Security, a solution that controls and protects access to customers' shared applications, services, and devices; and Privileged Access Management, a solution to minimize the risk of security breaches by controlling, securing, and auditing the vital assets in privileged accounts.

Further Reading

