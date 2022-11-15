OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 745 ($8.75).

Several brokerages have weighed in on OSB. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($8.81) price target on shares of OSB Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on OSB Group from GBX 815 ($9.58) to GBX 790 ($9.28) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

OSB Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON OSB opened at GBX 473.80 ($5.57) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 557.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 452.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 494.56. OSB Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 366.80 ($4.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 608.50 ($7.15).

About OSB Group

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

