Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.11

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.11 and last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

ORINY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Danske upgraded Orion Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Orion Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.99.

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

