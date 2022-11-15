Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

OESX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of OESX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,658. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.93. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $377,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 569,884 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $872,000. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 436,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 309,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

