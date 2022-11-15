Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
OESX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
Orion Energy Systems Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of OESX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,658. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.93. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Orion Energy Systems Company Profile
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.