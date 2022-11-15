Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.0820 on Major Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0820 or 0.00000489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $56.63 million and $1.60 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,751.27 or 0.99973567 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009997 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008104 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00048564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00043533 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005906 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021859 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00245685 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

