Orbler Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 Million (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One Orbler token can now be bought for about $7.88 or 0.00046422 BTC on exchanges. Orbler has a market cap of $1.60 billion and $3.00 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orbler has traded 46.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.26 or 0.00586292 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,170.45 or 0.30538985 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

