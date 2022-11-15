OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAA) Short Interest Up 33.3% in October

OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of OPY Acquisition Corp. I

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

OPY Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

OHAA stock remained flat at $9.97 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. OPY Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

About OPY Acquisition Corp. I

OPY Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

