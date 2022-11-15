Oppenheimer Cuts Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Price Target to $20.00

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81. Achieve Life Sciences has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.81.

Institutional Trading of Achieve Life Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 26.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 34.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

