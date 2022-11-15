onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair started coverage on onsemi in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on onsemi from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on onsemi from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.02.

onsemi Stock Up 2.0 %

ON stock traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $74.30. 431,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,815,752. onsemi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other onsemi news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other onsemi news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On onsemi

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in onsemi in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in onsemi in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in onsemi in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in onsemi in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About onsemi

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

