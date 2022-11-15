onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair started coverage on onsemi in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on onsemi from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on onsemi from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.02.
onsemi Stock Up 2.0 %
ON stock traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $74.30. 431,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,815,752. onsemi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.79.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other onsemi news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other onsemi news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On onsemi
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in onsemi in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in onsemi in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in onsemi in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in onsemi in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About onsemi
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
