Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,484,900 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the October 15th total of 1,201,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 353.5 days.
Ono Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS OPHLF remained flat at $23.78 during trading on Monday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $27.76. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43.
Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile
