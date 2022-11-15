Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,484,900 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the October 15th total of 1,201,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 353.5 days.

Ono Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OPHLF remained flat at $23.78 during trading on Monday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $27.76. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER capsules for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and MEKTOVI, VELEXBRU, and ADLUMIZ tablets, as well as BRAFTOVI capsules for malignant tumors.

