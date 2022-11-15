OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.25-$9.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

OneWater Marine Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average is $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $522.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONEW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Institutional Trading of OneWater Marine

About OneWater Marine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 875.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

