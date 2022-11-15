OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.25-$9.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
OneWater Marine Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average is $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $522.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ONEW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.
About OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
