One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,400 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the October 15th total of 355,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on One Liberty Properties from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on One Liberty Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 343,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 196,835 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 481.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 53,775 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,930,000 after acquiring an additional 26,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 20,116 shares during the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLP traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $23.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,235. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08. One Liberty Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.26%.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

