OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $363,671.56 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 43.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.32 or 0.00586754 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,173.31 or 0.30563050 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000293 BTC.

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

