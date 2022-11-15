Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Short Interest Up 25.3% in October

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the October 15th total of 4,270,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 924,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after buying an additional 182,830 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.1 %

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Shares of ODFL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $314.27. 861,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,674. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.25.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

