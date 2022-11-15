OFS Credit (OCCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th.
OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.85 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect OFS Credit to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
OFS Credit Price Performance
OCCI opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.43.
OFS Credit Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCCI. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OFS Credit in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in OFS Credit by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in OFS Credit during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,206,000. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About OFS Credit
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OFS Credit (OCCI)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.