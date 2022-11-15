OFS Credit (OCCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.85 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect OFS Credit to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OFS Credit Price Performance

OCCI opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.43.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 12th. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is -173.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCCI. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OFS Credit in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in OFS Credit by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in OFS Credit during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,206,000. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

