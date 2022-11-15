Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Short Interest Update

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 352,800 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the October 15th total of 302,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Ocuphire Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCUP traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.83. 7,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.39. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12. On average, analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocuphire Pharma

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richmond Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 67.4% in the first quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 124,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 50,124 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 11.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ocuphire Pharma from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances; and Phase 2b clinical trial for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that has completed Phase 2 VEGA-1 trial for presbyopia.

