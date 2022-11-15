Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Short Interest Update

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 352,800 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the October 15th total of 302,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Ocuphire Pharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ OCUP traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.83. 7,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.39. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16.
Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12. On average, analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocuphire Pharma
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ocuphire Pharma from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile
Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances; and Phase 2b clinical trial for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that has completed Phase 2 VEGA-1 trial for presbyopia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.