Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Short Interest Update

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the October 15th total of 161,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Ocado Group Price Performance
Ocado Group stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.85. 26,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,489. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $52.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92.
Ocado Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ocado Group (OCDDY)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.