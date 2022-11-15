Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Short Interest Update

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the October 15th total of 161,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Ocado Group Price Performance

Ocado Group stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.85. 26,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,489. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $52.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

