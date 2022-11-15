Oasis Network Reaches Market Cap of $240.85 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 15th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $240.85 million and approximately $19.56 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,272.76 or 0.07514027 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00037550 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00079819 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00062890 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000438 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00011931 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00023640 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,027,383,223 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04627545 USD and is up 6.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $22,908,122.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

