Oasis Network One Day Volume Reaches $21.17 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $235.95 million and approximately $21.17 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,027,383,223 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04627545 USD and is up 6.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $22,908,122.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

