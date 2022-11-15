Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Stock Performance

BKOR remained flat at $18.66 during trading on Tuesday. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $20.45. The company has a market cap of $50.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

