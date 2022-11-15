NXM Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. NXM has a market capitalization of $272.04 million and $4,007.93 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NXM has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for about $41.25 or 0.00245409 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 40.90373562 USD and is up 5.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $423.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars.

