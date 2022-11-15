Nwam LLC Sells 80,752 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Nwam LLC reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 80,752 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,413.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072,056 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,156,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,031,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648,324 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $998,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182,043 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,591,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2,647.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,307,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,872,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041,504 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,393,648 shares of company stock valued at $190,979,619. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SLB opened at $54.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $56.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Schlumberger to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.47.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

