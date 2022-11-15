Nwam LLC Sells 7,031 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Nwam LLC decreased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,031 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,569 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $849,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,644,365 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $700,911,000 after acquiring an additional 62,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $46.66.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

