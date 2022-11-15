Nwam LLC Sells 147,410 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147,410 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 370.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.19.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

