Nwam LLC Makes New Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 103,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 11.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 935,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,819,000 after buying an additional 97,970 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,446.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in Newmont by 0.3% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,013,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,128,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.72.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.60%.

In other Newmont news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,266.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,502. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

