Nwam LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903,604 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 727,469 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,762,000. Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $40,957,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 519.8% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 347,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 291,423 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock opened at $117.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.68. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

