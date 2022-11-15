Nwam LLC Decreases Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Nwam LLC reduced its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,706 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,341,402,000 after purchasing an additional 225,783 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $688,050,000 after acquiring an additional 191,341 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $615,199,000 after acquiring an additional 105,347 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Illumina by 150.6% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,239,000 after acquiring an additional 939,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Illumina by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,176,193 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $410,962,000 after acquiring an additional 180,412 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.38.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $234.57 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $428.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.41 and a 200 day moving average of $213.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

