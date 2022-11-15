Nwam LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,419 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $145.46 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $180.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.23, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.84 and a 200-day moving average of $137.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.80.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

