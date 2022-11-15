Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the October 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMS. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $30,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period.

NYSE:NMS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.33. 203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,445. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $15.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

