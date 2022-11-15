Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 104,779 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,632,988 shares.The stock last traded at $77.48 and had previously closed at $77.79.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. HSBC cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.29.

The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.82 and a 200 day moving average of $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

