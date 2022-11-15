NULS (NULS) Achieves Market Cap of $17.40 Million

NULS (NULS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 15th. During the last week, NULS has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One NULS coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001036 BTC on major exchanges. NULS has a market capitalization of $17.40 million and $1.35 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.78 or 0.00579785 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,090.32 or 0.30183801 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.