NuCypher Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. NuCypher has a total market cap of $76.54 million and $28.65 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NuCypher

NuCypher’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

