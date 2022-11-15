Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the October 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Up 1.7 %

NUS traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.44. 14,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.61. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $56.76.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 208.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $35,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,676.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $1,074,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,142.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $35,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,676.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,602 shares of company stock worth $1,255,132. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 245,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,744,000 after acquiring an additional 58,786 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 707,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,646,000 after buying an additional 36,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

