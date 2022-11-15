Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Shares Gap Down to $7.33

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.33, but opened at $7.15. Novonix shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

Novonix Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 20.56, a quick ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novonix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Novonix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novonix during the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Novonix during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Novonix Company Profile

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

Featured Articles

