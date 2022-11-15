Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Position Decreased by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp cut its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,804,000 after acquiring an additional 574,133 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,080.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 550,006 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 24.1% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,309,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,830,000 after purchasing an additional 448,073 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.79.

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $92.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.10. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.