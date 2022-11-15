Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Short Interest Up 18.1% in October

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 963,400 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the October 15th total of 815,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.20.

Nordson Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ NDSN traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $236.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,436. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Nordson has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

