Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,888 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.31% of Nordson worth $36,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Nordson by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,322,000 after buying an additional 395,419 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nordson by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,792,000 after buying an additional 306,300 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 2,651.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 242,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,166,000 after buying an additional 234,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,034,000 after buying an additional 107,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.61. 6,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,436. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.67. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.20.

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

