NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NXRT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

Shares of NXRT stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.76. 264,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,477. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $95.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.51.

In related news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. purchased 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $99,079.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,283.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 17.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.2% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 21.9% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 120,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after buying an additional 21,666 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

