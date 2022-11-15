Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ) Short Interest Update

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance

NEWTZ stock remained flat at $24.67 during trading on Monday. 2,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,430. Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%.

