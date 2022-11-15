Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Short Interest Up 16.7% in October

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,870,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 12,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,548,245.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Newmont Trading Down 2.3 %

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Newmont to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.72.

Shares of NEM traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.22. The company had a trading volume of 277,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,696,000. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.60%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

